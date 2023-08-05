The movie ‘Megalodon 2: the great abyss’ (or ‘Meg 2: the trench’, by its name in English) premiered in all theaters in Peru and is expected to surpass the success of the first film, which was under directed by Jon Turteltaub. In this sequel, Jason Statham returns with the leading role of him as rescue diver Jonas Taylor, who will once again have to deal with another of these monsters, which threatens to rise from the depths of the ocean and terrorize humanity.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Megalodon 2’

When does ‘Megalodon 2’ premiere?

This second part of the saga, which is directed by Ben Wheatley, was released in all theaters in Peru and Latin America yesterday, Thursday August 3, 2023while in the United States its launch took place TODAY, Friday, August 4.

With this sequel, the developer studio hopes to surpass what was done with the first part, which raised more than 530 million dollars after having invested 150 million, which is why it was classified as a resounding success. On this occasion, ‘Megalodon 2’ will invest the same amount of money.

Where to see the premiere of ‘Megalodon 2’ ONLINE?

The premiere of the film starring Jason Statham, and which will last 116 minutes (1 hour and 56 minutes), will be made exclusively in different movie theaters around the world, which is why its premiere cannot be enjoyed via ONLINE, at least legally.

Jason Statham will once again embody Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver who will face the Megalodon. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Let’s remember that feature films usually take approximately three months to reach a streaming platform; however, you can also see it on other unofficial pages on the internet. However, as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you will have to do so at your own risk.

What is ‘Megalodon 2’ about?

For 65 million years there was a species that dominated the world, today that ancient creature is about to become a threat. After detecting a considerable increase in activity in a trench some 7,600 meters deep, a group of scientists and experts decide to ask Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) for help.

Jonas must delve into this underwater ecosystem, to depths where man has never gone before. An unknown species lives in that pit, and whatever it is, Jonas and his team will have to face whatever lives down there.

Soon, they will discover that they are gigantic megalodons, a type of alpha predator, and this time they hunt in groups. When several of them escape from the trench and attack on the surface, Jonas and the rest of his team must do everything in their power to stop this threat.

Who make up the cast of ‘Megalodon 2’?

Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor

Sienna Guillory

Cliff Curtis as James ‘Mac’ Mackreides

Page Kennedy as DJ

Shuya Cai as Meiying

skyler samuels

Sergio Peris-Mencheta

wu jing

melissanthi mahut

Whoopie van Raam.

