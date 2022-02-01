In Russia, 125,836 cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, 17,487 people were hospitalized. This was announced on Tuesday, February 1, by the operational headquarters for combating coronavirus infection.

Earlier in the day, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov said that Russia would set records for hospitalizations during a new wave of coronavirus infection. In addition, according to him, for at least another 2.5 weeks, an increase in the incidence will be observed.

On January 31, Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov announced that the city was experiencing the fifth wave of the coronavirus, with 15,000–18,000 people getting sick every day in recent days. He clarified that a number of children’s hospitals and departments will be redesigned in the city to receive patients with coronavirus.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.