The way of moving within the market of Mateu Alemany has been masterful, since the summer, Laporta’s right hand man managed to register the reinforcements and escape from the club’s crisis. He worked the captains’ negotiations downward and was in charge of standing up for the club to point out Ousmane Dembélé’s lack of commitment.
Now, when it seemed that there was no way to strengthen the team, Alemany managed to give the team four big-name signings, some with more football than others, Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, both already starters. A couple of days ago Adama Traoré arrived in Barcelona and now, in the absence of being official, Aubameyang is a new culé player.
However, this number of reinforcements creates an immediate problem at Barcelona: one of them will not be able to be registered to play in the Europa League. UEFA only allows three new registrations per club from the winter market, and Barcelona has 4 new pieces. Mundo Deportivo indicates that for the time being, the sacrificed would be Adama Traoré, since Dani is indispensable in the eleven, Ferran is the star signing of 55 million euros and Aubameyang is the ‘9’ that Xavi requested so much. The Spaniard is a first-rate player, but if you have to choose, he is the first to be relegated.
