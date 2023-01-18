Inter won the title for the seventh and second time in a row, in the first half, with goals from Federico Di Marco (10) and Bosnian Edin Dzeko (21), before Argentine Lautaro Martinez added the third goal in the second half (77).

This cup is the first title of the season for Inter, which is seeking to return to the coronation after losing the race to preserve the league title last season against Milan, in the last meters.

The two teams met face to face in this competition once, it was in 2011, and it ended in favor of Milan 2-1, thanks to the goal of the veteran Swede, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who returned to the club, but was not available because he did not recover from a knee injury that kept him out of action for months.

The two teams met in the league this season, and the match ended with an impressive 3-2 victory for Milan on the third of last September, and they will meet again on the fifth of next February.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi won the fourth Super Cup title in his fourth participation, after winning it as a coach with Lazio twice in 2017 and 2019 and with his current team last season, and thus equaled the record for the number of times registered in the name of famous coaches Fabio Capello and Marcello Lippi.

Inter had achieved this title on 6 previous occasions, and with this seventh coronation, it has, along with Milan, the second best record behind Juventus, the record holder for the number of titles (9 times).

This is the third time that Riyadh hosts the Italian Super Cup, in a busy week in the Saudi capital, after 4 teams competed in the Spanish Super Cup, which Barcelona decided by beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the final, on Sunday.