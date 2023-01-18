Guatemala has the highest maternal mortality rate in Latin America, according to the most recent World Bank data, with some 115 mothers dying in childbirth for every 100,000 births. According to the Ministry of Health, 40% of deliveries are attended by traditional midwives. Although they are not doctors or nurses, midwives have contributed to reducing maternal and infant deaths, not only in Guatemala, but also in other parts of Central America and southern Mexico.

#Focus #midwives #ancestral #tradition #preserve #Guatemala