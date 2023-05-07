In this edition of En Primera Plana we analyze the challenges of the new King Carlos III after his coronation. Maintaining the union of the United Kingdom, the ecology, reviewing the colonial past, modernizing certain aspects of the monarchy or managing family quarrels will be some of the challenges. In addition, we cover the approval ratings of the British monarchy in these times of inflation and when the younger generations seem to look the other way.

70 years ago there was no coronation ritual in the United Kingdom and, for many reasons, the comparisons between King Charles III and his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, have been inevitable. The 1953 coronation featured a young monarch who came to the throne after the death of her father, King George VI, and became an icon.

Meanwhile, at 74, Charles comes to the throne already a well-known figure, whose flaws have been scrutinized in the media for decades, and who remains the head of a family whose feuds of late have left the House of Windsor divided. . In times of inflation and economic hardships for London, it seems that the illusion of celebrating royalty has diminished among the British. We discussed it with our guests:

– Alan Riding, British journalist, former correspondent for ‘The New York Times’.

– Elda Tomasini, freelance journalist.

– Arnaldo Mera Ávalos, historian from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.