A video clip showed the moment the explosion sounded and flames erupted from the building, while other clips showed the destruction caused by the explosion, amid information that at least one person had been killed and one wounded.

Lebanese accounts indicated that the explosion caused panic in the village because of its force.

Lebanese tweeters shared footage of ambulances in the town, in addition to scenes they said were at the moment of the explosion.

Immediately after the explosion, conflicting information spread about the damaged building.

Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that the explosion led to the demolition of a building expected to be a non-civilian center.

Local media reported that the explosion occurred in a center affiliated with the message scouts of the “Amal Movement”, adjacent to a municipality building.

Commenting on what is being circulated, information was reported that the media official in the Amal movement confirmed that there is no clear information about the security event so far, and all that is rumored is unclear and inaccurate speculation, and demanded officials to evacuate the area and reduce spreading rumors and go to Al-Ra’i Hospital in Sidon to donate blood. .

Unconfirmed information was circulated that the dead man who died as a result of the explosion was the son of the mayor of the aforementioned town.

The Lebanese Red Cross told Sky News Arabia that “the number of victims in the explosion of the town of Benafoul is still unknown,” stressing that “the teams came to the place to search for the wounded and injured in the accident.”