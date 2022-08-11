In Zaporozhye announced 3 hits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the storage of radioactive isotopes near the nuclear power plant

The representative of the administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov said in his Telegram– a channel about at least three strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​​​the storage of radioactive isotopes of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

“At least three arrivals were recorded in the area of ​​​​the storage of radioactive isotopes. The station specialists were instructed to move to protected premises, ”the official wrote.

It also became known that at present no pollution is recorded at the station, the radiation background is normal.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant twice a day. The fire was fired from the right bank of the Dnieper from multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery. Local authorities specified that there was no fire in the power units.