Queen Elizabeth II appeared in top form this Thursday, showing a broad smile and posing without a cane, when receiving the Swiss president at Windsor Castle, which gives security about her state of health as the festivities scheduled for June approach. for his 70 years of reign.

The monarch, who celebrated her 96th birthday last week in private, posed for photographers with President Ignazi Cassis and his wife, at Windsor Castle, located about 40 kilometers from London, where he has lived since the pandemic.

The queen, who had passed between March and April due to some health problems, was able to cope with the complications presented, in addition to overcoming covid-19, which caused uncertainty in the British upper echelon.

Even so, after serious isolation and strong protocols at Buckingham Palace, Isabel was able to go out in public again and participate in events, in a busy schedule that has had to cancel some events.

Queen Elizabeth after her 96th birthday celebration and during the visit of the Swiss diplomacy. See also Calais shocked by the deadliest migrant shipwreck in the English Channel Photo: Dominic Lipinski/POOL/AFP

Dressed in a blue and gray silk skirt with flowery motifs, He did not have the cane with which he has appeared on several occasions in recent weeks. Four days of long-awaited celebrations are planned in early June to celebrate their “platinum jubilee”.

She herself confided in mid-February that she “couldn’t move”, showing off her left leg at a hearing in Windsor. Since a brief hospital stay in October, Elizabeth II’s appearances have become rare, even though she continues to take on “light duties,” mostly by videoconference.

On March 29, she attended a religious ceremony in Westminster Abbey in honor of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. It was her first big public appearance in months.

In the images, made public by the English monarchy, they show a renewed Isabel, who apparently does not weigh her 96 years, completed on April 21.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With EFP information

