Il Collegio 8: the cast (students) of the new edition

Who are the students of Il Collegio 8, the docu-reality broadcast on Rai 2 from 24 September 2023? Below is the list (with short presentation) of all the boys and girls who will take part in the reality show:

Marta Battaglia (15 years old, Resuttano, Caltanissetta). Her goal is to improve herself every day. She speaks three languages, has a great passion for mathematics, but she is also passionate about dance. Marta firmly believes in the importance of studying and has a special relationship with her teachers. She can’t stand students who cause problems at school.

Alessia Berchicci (14 years old, Montesarchio, Benevento). Known as Klessa, she is passionate about K-Dramas, has an unmistakable look and an innate artistic talent. She loves singing, rapping in Korean, playing the piano, drawing and cosplaying. Her dream is to become a judge to defend women’s rights.

Flavio Bertucci (15 years old, Riccione). He defines himself as a young rebel: he refuses to follow the herd and prefers to make his own choices. His main concern is having fun and living life as he sees fit, which is why he doesn’t get along with his parents.

Giorgia Ceccarelli (16 years old, Pisa). Her motto is “having fun with friends”. His tendency to talk in class and respond badly to teachers led to numerous problems at school, including a failing grade. She hopes that the experience at the College will help her grow and mature.

Anita Pia Costanzo (14 years old, Succivo, Casera). Determined as an adult, she is a great lover of music, like her father. She is cheerful, open and very sensitive, but also stubborn and not easily influenced by others.

Cecilia D’Ammassa (15 years old, Aquino, Frosinone). Her long blonde hair is a defining feature of hers and she fears it may be cut at the College. She loves to have fun and, despite her lazy nature, she never gives up doing fashion shows and photo shoots. She loves looking at herself in the mirror.

Helena Del Pozzo (17 years old, Messina). She proclaims herself a one-of-a-kind diva. She is the daughter of a policeman who had to accept his decision to enroll in college without her permission. Her strong character often makes her difficult to approach and she struggles to make new friends.

Enrico Di Clemente (17 years old, Carpi, Modena). Known as Dicle, Enrico writes “Sad Trap” music to express his feelings. Although he has dropped out of school, he is determined to prove that he can complete his college career.

Luca Galise (17 years old, Cava de’ Tirreni, Salerno) considers himself a true Latin lover. He prides himself on being the center of attention when he goes clubbing and has a bold attitude even at school. He argues with the janitors and intends to shake up “Il Collegio”.

Anna Garau (15 years old, Tonara, Nuoro). She describes herself as argumentative and not very patient, certain that she is always right. In the presentation clip she says that she made many sacrifices to attend school: in order to attend the classical high school she chose which is very far from home (over 70 km), she decided to live in a boarding school.

Rocco Ryan Greco (15 years old, Gela, Caltassinetta) believes he has exceptional abilities in every field, but avoids discussing school because it stresses him out. Restless and hyperactive, he has extensive experience in artistic gymnastics, dance and even karate, in which he claims to have become world champion. His dream is to join the armed forces.

Guglielmo Grosso (14 years old, Naples). His nickname, Cubrigado, is inspired by an unexpected goal. His biggest worry at the college is that his snacks will be taken away, but he already has a plan to hide them.

Carmelina Iannoni (14 years old, Rome) is the daughter of Carmen di Pietro. She describes herself as cheerful, nice, stubborn, but respectful of the rules and never exaggerated. She always has a ready answer and is not fond of household chores. She dedicates a lot of time to sport, practicing tennis, artistic gymnastics, volleyball and swimming at a competitive level. What will you miss most at the College? Her mother. Carmelina’s presence had been anticipated in recent weeks.

Ilary Iolli (16 years old, Cassino) is described as a strong and disruptive personality. She had difficulty building good relationships with teachers and parents, often running away from home. She even organized a hunger strike at school to protest against the food in the canteen. At college, she hopes to be able to manage her anger.

Mahdi Khouya (17 years old, Vienne). Born in Italy to Moroccan parents, due to his father’s transfer he had to leave Bologna and lose all his friends. At boarding school he hopes to make new friends while his parents expect the experience to teach him to discipline himself.

Daniele Marrone (16 years old, Cagnano Amiterno, L’Aquila) has two great passions: girls and motors. He admits a certain aversion to studying and hopes to join the Traffic Police to be able to work with cars, as well as live an outdoor life.

Diego Natale (16 years old, Grosseto) is known as the “wolf of the forest” for his passion for cycling and love of nature. He’s not a big fan of smartphones and prefers old button phones.

Denise Pagani (15 years old, Costeggiola, Verona). She is described as a sensitive and self-deprecating girl. She has many friends and is a natural joiner, but she is often seen as an “outsider”. At school she does well, but she prefers to spend her time with friends and organizing pranks.

Christopher Parolin (16 years old, Bassano del Grappa, Veneto) dropped out of school twice due to his difficulty sitting for a long time within the four walls of the classroom. He hopes that the experience at the college will help him mature, as his mother hopes.

Giuseppe Puppio (17 years old, Cosenza) cares a lot about his quiff. He has political aspirations, he dreams of becoming President of the Republic to make his mother proud, even though he admits that he doesn’t even know the national anthem. He is ambitious and would even like to take Principal Bosisio’s place at the college.

Anna Rita Santeramo (16 years old, Barletta, BAT) always says what she thinks to avoid misunderstandings, but is also described as narcissistic, touchy, egocentric and quarrelsome. She doesn’t like being judged for her appearances.

Frida Schiavi (16 years old, Brembate di Sopra, BG), Italian-Cuban, strives to be perfect in every area to overcome her fear of not being enough for others. She is good at school, appreciated by teachers and classmates, and she has a strong passion for athletics which she has practiced at a competitive level. She also has a dream of studying in the United States.

Mirko Stellato (17 years old, Sant’Angelo in Formis, Caserta) is nicknamed “Mirkotelli”, a mix between Mirko and his idol, Balotelli. He is not a lover of study or the family fish shop. His behavior in class often leads to punishment.

Location

We have seen and met the students (cast) of Il Collegio 8, but where was the reality film filmed (location)? Filming took place at the Collegio San Francesco in the town of Lodi (after the Collegio Nazionale Regina Margherita in Anagni, where the last seasons were set and the Celana boarding school in Caprino Bergamasco of the first editions).