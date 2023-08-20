The case of the Old Station Coffee Drink





I “cunning of the receipt” are in full swing in this hot and scorching summer and are raging everywhere.

Unfortunately, it has now become fashionable to provoke customers, especially in bars, with out-of-this-world leaps and additions, which have also been supported recently by food critics. We’ve taken care of it here

The day before yesterday a new provocation from an exhibitor of Hostthe district of Rome that overlooks the sea.

This time it’s the Old Station Coffee Drink, in Piazza della Stazione Vecchia.

The Lady Heather in fact, he denounced everything on a Facebook group in Ostia:

“Today at the bar I wanted to have a cappuccino with cold milk and the owner asked me for an extra 10 cents explaining that without the foam it cost more because you needed more milk. Now tomorrow I’ll have one with a little milk. Will you give me a discount? For a good cappuccino I paid even 5 euros but I knew what I was paying from the price list”.

The complaint also later appeared on Tripadvisor, the “Bible” of gastronomic reviews and more:

“To Avoid.

Attention they could make you pay for the air you are breathing … 10 cents more because the cappuccino was requested without foam !!! August 2023”.

Intrigued, we also read other protest messages:

“Terrible. Be careful, if you need the Bath they even charge you for toilet paper. Best to avoid! July 2023”.

And then again:

