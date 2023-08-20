Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years has failed. The Luna-25 landing craft crashed into the moon after spinning in an uncontrolled orbit around the celestial body, Russian space company Roskosmos reports.

According to state-owned space agency Roskosmos, problems were encountered shunting the Luna-25 landing craft into orbit for landing. It was expected to take place on Monday, but Roskosmos signaled an “abnormal situation” on Saturday when the mission control wanted to put the lunar lander into orbit around the moon at 2:10 p.m. Moscow time.

“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which prevented the maneuver from being performed with the specified parameters,” the state space agency said in a brief statement.

Roskosmos said specialists were analyzing the situation but then declined to provide updates on the Luna-25 and did not respond to requests for explanation on Sunday morning, Reuters reported. Reports were already circulating on unverified Russian-language Telegram channels, according to the news agency, that communication with the landing craft had been lost. See also Child Protection | A 14-year-old girl "stumbled around" and ended up in older men's apartments - "It was like I had an obligation to have sex"

Under the headline “Space Industry Resource: Luna-25 is Lost,” the newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets reported that Alexander Ivanov, the first deputy director of Roskosmos, held an emergency meeting on Saturday night about the situation.

The Luna-25 was launched from Vostochny, a space base in southeastern Russia (video):

Landing technology

The main objective of the mission was to polish the soft landing technology. The spacecraft would search for natural resources, including water, and study the effects of space jets and electromagnetic emissions on the lunar surface.

The lunar lander was equipped with multiple cameras for taking a time-lapse shot of the landing and an HDR wide-angle shot of the lunar landscape. Luna-25 would run its cameras for pre-programmed periods and on a signal from Earth.

Race against India

Russia raced against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to land at the south pole of the moon on Monday. That lunar lander would then be the first spacecraft ever to land at that point of Earth’s natural satellite. China and the United States have advanced lunar ambitions. See also When the brightest full moon of the year shines in July

The failure of the prestigious Luna-25 mission illustrates the decline of the Russian space force since the glory days of the Cold War. Moscow became the first to launch an artificial satellite (Sputnik 1) into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human in space aboard Vostok 1 in 1961.

Russia has not attempted a lunar mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Luna-25 was scheduled to make a soft landing at the moon’s south pole on August 21, according to Russian space officials.

The sanctions imposed by the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 hamper the Russian space program, which has been cut off from Western technology and funding.

Technicians prepare the lunar lander Luna-25 for launch at the Vostochny cosmodrome, about 180 km north of Blagoveshchensk in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East. ©AFP



The launch of the Soyuz-2 lunar module Luna-25 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East on August 8. © AP





Watch our most popular news videos in the playlist below:

