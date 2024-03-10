Patricia van der Lugt has lost five cats in recent years on the 'race track' in front of her door. Finally, Pudding cat was killed by a speed demon. The driver drove on, leaving Patricia distraught. After the incident, she blocked the road out of anger. You are allowed to drive 50 kilometers per hour, but according to Patricia, some people are happy to drive double that. “Very dangerous if you cycle here.”
