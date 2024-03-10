The Economic Community of Central African States agreed to lift the sanctions imposed on Gabon and reintegrate it into the regional bloc, six months after its membership was suspended following the army’s seizure of power and the overthrow of President Ali Bongo.

Gabon's Foreign Minister, Regis Onanga Ndiaye, said in a televised speech late on Saturday evening that member states had taken the decision during a meeting in neighboring Equatorial Guinea.

No statement was issued by the bloc, but Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shinjiru confirmed, in a post on the “X” platform, that an agreement had been reached to lift sanctions at the meeting he attended.

The group suspended Gabon's membership and participation in all relevant activities shortly after the army seized power on August 30, and said that these measures would remain in effect until the return of constitutional order.

The military council remains in power but said in November that it aimed to hold elections in August 2025.