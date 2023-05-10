In Moscow, on Zemlyanoy Val, a motorcyclist flew into a fire truck, caught fire and was caught on video

In Moscow, on Zemlyanoy Val near the Atrium shopping center, a motorcyclist crashed into a fire truck and caught fire. The accident was caught on video, it is being published Telegram– channel “112”.

The footage shows how a fire truck crosses the lane and actually blocks traffic in one direction. Subsequently, a motorcycle suddenly crashes into her side, which immediately catches fire.

According to preliminary data, the gasoline tank caught fire on the motorcycle from the impact. After the accident, his driver survived, but he died in the hospital without regaining consciousness. The deceased Russian was 40 years old.

Earlier in Moscow, two people died in an accident involving a car and a dump truck. Then the car crashed into a dump truck, rolled over and caught fire. The accident was caught on video.