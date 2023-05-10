On Tuesday, the United States announced a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine to boost its air defenses and provide it with additional artillery ammunition.

The Pentagon said in a statement that it continues to support Kiev “by committing to critical capabilities in the near term, such as air defense systems and munitions.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky applauded the new aid, saying on Twitter that he appreciated the “solidarity with Ukraine that came on a symbolic day for us.”