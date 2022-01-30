Morelos.- The governor of the state of Morelos, Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, affirmed that his government does not agree with organized crime groups, while assuring that there are no longer “untouchables”.

Halfway through his administration, the state president is in the middle of accusations against him about alleged links with criminal groups, and criminal acts attributed to these associations.

In his third government report, held at the Teopanzolco Auditorium in Cuernavaca, Blanco Bravo made it clear that he does not agree with organized crime, highlighting that the results in terms of security during his first three years in government “they have been of high impact”.

“The results have been of high impact, here there are no untouchables nor do we overlap those who threaten social peace. In Morelos we do not agree with crime”, he remarked.

At the same time, the former national team member pointed out that the fight against corruption, the participation of citizens in crime prevention, the promotion of reporting, the professionalization of the police function and respect for human rights are the pillars of your administration.

Likewise, the governor of Morelos reported that, in a coordinated manner with federal authorities, the dismantling of criminal groups in the federal entity, as well as the reduction of its margins of manoeuvre.

“During 2021, we direct our work to consolidate the economic and social reactivation. In this new normality we have managed to save lives, protect jobs, support micro, small and medium-sized companies”, he remarked regarding the economic aspect of the state.

At the beginning of this month, The Sun of Mexico released a photograph where Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo appears along with alleged members of cartels operating in the state of Morelos. However, the media did not specify the date on which the photo was taken.

On this, the state president has assured that it is a “dirty war” against him by his opponents, among whom he points to the former governor Graco Ramirez Garrido Abreu, clarifying that being a pubic figure, they usually ask for photos all the time.