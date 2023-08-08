Jose Luis Perales Morillas, the renowned Spanish singer-songwriter and music producer has been in the news in the last hour due to information released by Alerta News 24 about his alleged death. However, nothing is real. The international artist himself has denied it with a video shared through his official Instagram account.

Who are the heirs of José Luis Perales?

The sensitive death of Jose Luis Perales It also leaves deep pain in his family. In this context, it is worth mentioning that the Spanish singer-songwriter has 2 heirs: Pablo, who also has musical skills, and her daughter María, who prefers to stay out of the spotlight with her profession as an interior designer.

