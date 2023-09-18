Let’s celebrate again in F1

It was from Austrian Grand Prix on 10 July 2022 that the Ferrari did not win a race in Formula 1: in that case it was Charles Leclerc who climbed onto the top step of the podium, who ruined the party at Red Bull at the home of the team that later became world constructors’ and drivers’ champions with Max Verstappen, finishing right in front of ‘Dutch and Lewis Hamilton. More than a year after that success, on 17 September 2023, the Red she popped the champagne again, this time in the night of Marina Bay, a Singapore.

Second victory for Sainz

There is only one element in common between the two races mentioned: Lewis Hamilton’s 3rd place. In fact, Lando Norris’s McLaren achieved second position ahead of the Englishman, with the Ferrari victory this time featuring the signature of Carlos Sainz. This is also a success for the Spaniard, the second for him, which came after a long wait. Sainz, in fact, hadn’t celebrated a victory since British Grand Prix 2022in that Silverstone which was the stage of his first success in Formula 1.

Good morning from Maranello 🫶 We’ve missed this sight! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/rfiTFuDKeB — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 18, 2023

The first flag of 2023 is flying for F1

Upon closer inspection, in reality, there is another element that the two successes of Sainz and that of Leclerc in Austria have in common, and which can be seen in the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello. As per tradition, in fact, the Red it’s usual raise a flag as a sign of victory in Formula 1, which in this case represents his 243rd in the top series. For this year, however, there is a small, big difference: in fact, there are two flags. Even before Sainz’s success, Ferrari had done the same to celebrate the triumph in 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, the first since 1965.