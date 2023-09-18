Cosmetologist Antochi called facial asymmetry a consequence of home beauty injections

Facial asymmetry and fibrosis are just a few of the complications of home use of beauty injections from marketplaces, cosmetologist Yana Antoci warned. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, she spoke about the irreversible harm that can result from the desire to save money on visiting beauty salons.

Antochi called buying injection solutions online a rash and risky decision. So, according to her, a person may experience a severe allergic reaction to the drug. “After using an untested product, you can expect any consequences – from rashes and redness to angioedema and even anaphylactic shock,” she says.

Each drug has not only an expiration date, but also storage standards. Temperature conditions, humidity and light levels, and other conditions that are not observed in marketplace warehouses are important. Yana Antochi cosmetologist

In addition, Lenta.ru’s interlocutor continues, each drug is intended for a specific area of ​​administration. If you don’t know the anatomy and inject it in the wrong place, the consequences can be disastrous. For example, if Botox is injected too close to the eyebrows, there is a chance that they will droop. The eyes may also swell or stop opening altogether.

Botulinum therapy of the neck (the procedure relaxes the muscles, thereby smoothing out wrinkles) at home can lead to swallowing disorders, changes in the tone of the voice, and difficulty turning the neck Yana Antochi cosmetologist

Thread facelifts at home are especially dangerous, warns Antoci. Incorrectly selected threads can lead to tissue necrosis or fibrosis. “Sometimes such consequences cannot be corrected, and if a cosmetologist undertakes this, it will cost many times more than if people consulted a qualified doctor before experimenting at home,” the cosmetologist summed up.

Earlier it became known that Russians were massively interested in dental fillings from marketplaces. An unknown mass is inserted in place of missing teeth to avoid visiting the dentist’s office.