Today is the last day of May and tomorrow we will start the second part of this year 2023.

to the city of The MochisJune is a very important month because we will celebrate the 120th anniversary of its foundation.

For this reason, next Friday, June 2, we will begin the celebrations with a Solemn Session of the Cabildo in the Old Turning Workshop of the Sugar Mill, the place that gave rise to this progressive city.

In this sense, we will have an important number of activities dedicated to celebrate our identity with sporting, cultural, and social events that have in common to honor outstanding personalities in the national and international arena who are from Los Mochis.

And it is that, Los Mochis is a city where Your best resource is your people. that stands out for its solidarity, for its entrepreneurship, for its permanent struggle to overcome obstacles when it comes to generating progress.

so, in ahome and particularly in The MochiWe will celebrate our people, from those who had the vision to imagine a city charted for progress 120 years ago, to those who shape the present in its plurality and diversity.

With farmers, teachers, fishermen, industrialists, merchants, students, people in the colonies and also in the communities that we have our center of activity in The Mochis and that day by day we contribute our drop of water to turn this land into a suitable place to study, work, visit, study and live.

Likewise, even in our plurality, we are people with he common goal of building a future of well-being for those who have decided to start their families here.

These are moments to celebrate the great pride of living in The Mochisto reflect on and be grateful for all that we have advanced during these 120 years and, above all, to look towards the future that we want for our families.

In the case of the Municipal Government of Ahome, in addition to the celebrations and cultural, social, artistic and sports activities, we will commemorate the foundation of The Mochiswith a spirit of work, redoubling efforts so that public services are at the level of a progressive and hard-working population like the Ahomense.

I invite all citizens in Ahome to join in this important celebration of the 120th anniversary of Los Mochisto commemorate and remember our past and beginnings, to strengthen and solidify progress in the present and to build together the future we want for our people.

This 120th anniversary of the founding of Los Mochis is the best opportunity to endorse our pride and identity, to recognize ourselves as an active and participatory part in the construction of the Welfare State that we want for the future and, above all, to demonstrate why in Los Mochis , The most important thing is its people.

