Oppo Founded in 2004, it has become one of the leading manufacturers of smart devices Worldwide and in Mexico, its products have positioned themselves as one of the best value for money.

Despite the fact that the brand has been competing in the market for several years, its success has barely been shown in Mexico after the company made an alliance to enter the América Móvil market from the hand of Telcel, one of the largest cell phone operators in the country.

This allowed Oppo to grow very fast and outsell tech giants like Apple and its iPhone by 2022.

According to the statistics shared by the Counterpoint Rresearch consultancy, Oppo obtained a market share of 12.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while Apple during the same period only reached 12%.

As Counterpoint mentioned, OPPO’s success in the country has a lot to do with Telcel since “Mexico is the favorite market for many manufacturers to launch their operations in Latin America”, however, they have to face the warnings of the main operators. of mobile telephony, among them Telcel.

Is OPPO as good as it claims to be?

OPPO It has been competing in the market of our country for a short time. He recently released the Oppo Reno 7, a device that offers very special features at an affordable price. One of the most outstanding attributes of this equipment is the camera that has a high-resolution Sony main sensor.

Oppo Reno 7 It is a medium-high range equipment and has a list price of Telcel of $8,699 pesos.

Reno 7 has a dimension of 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm and a plastic back case, which still makes it look like an expensive phone.

This device also has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and 256 GB memory and 8 GB of RAM.

In the photographic section, Oppo Reno 7 gives us a main camera with three lenses (64 megapixel f/1.7 main, 2 megapixel f/3.3, microscopic, 2 megapixel f/2.4 monochrome) and a front camera with Sony IMX709 32 megapixel f/ 2.4.