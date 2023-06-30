Today is a day of rest for boxing, there is glory for fencing and archery: Marco Bruno is individual silver in the compound

From our correspondent Michela Cuppini

On boxing’s rest day, fencing takes center stage at the European Games in Krakow, with Italy finishing on the podium twice. At the Tauron Arena, the greatest joy comes from the men’s foil team (Alessio Foconi, Daniele Garozzo, Tommaso Marini and Filippo Macchi) who beat France 45-39 and take home a gold that is also essential for the Olympic ranking. “We are a real team – said Tommaso Marini -. Each bout we do individually feels like all four of us are on the platform.”

BRONZE SPADISTS — Shortly before, the bronze of the swordsmen had arrived, and this medal also brings precious points for the Olympic qualification. The quartet made up of Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Mara Navarria and Alberta Santuccio defeated Hungary in the semifinals (38-11), then won the final for third place against Switzerland (37-33). See also A sea turtle tries to spawn on a beach in Orihuela Costa

ARCHERY — The third medal of the day is conquered by Marco Bruno and silver in the individual compound. For the blue it is the second podium in Krakow after the bronze in the mixed team with Elisa Roner. Italy is still at the top of the medal table with 71 podiums: 21 golds, 22 silvers, 27 bronzes.

June 29 – 10.42pm

