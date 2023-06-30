The Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers condemned, in the strongest terms, the heinous crime of insulting the Holy Qur’an by burning a copy of it in front of the Stockholm Central Mosque in Sweden, yesterday, the first day of Eid al-Adha.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening regarding the crime of burning the Holy Qur’an in Sweden, the Council considered that this reprehensible act, which was chosen to coincide with the Muslims’ celebration of Eid al-Adha, the symbol of sacrifice and peace in the Islamic religion, provokes and offends the feelings of about 2 billion Muslims around the world and incites On hate and violence.

The Council called on the entire international community and the Swedish authorities not to allow the repetition of such acts that seek to cause strife by covering up freedom of expression.

The Council stressed the need to address dangerous acts of hatred that promote manifestations of “Islamophobia” that incite violence and insult to religions, calling on the international community to consider such acts as a crime of hate and incitement punishable by law.

The Council affirmed the need for concerted efforts to spread and promote a culture of peace and acceptance of the other, to raise awareness of the values ​​of mutual respect, to enrich the values ​​of harmony and tolerance, and to reject extremism and intolerance.