Kazakh police: most fraudulent calls come from Ukraine

The majority of fraudulent calls to citizens of Kazakhstan come from the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the center for combating cybercrime of the criminal police department of Kazakhstan, Zhandos Suyunbay, reports RIA News.

“Citizens of Kazakhstan are Russian-speaking. Therefore, fraudsters carry out actions against our citizens from nearby, neighboring states. Most of them are calling from Ukraine,” the publication reports the words of a representative of the law enforcement agencies.

He added that with the assistance of Astana, several groups of such scammers have already been detained on the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said that the curators of the actions to damage ballots during the presidential elections in Russia were Ukrainian fraudsters. According to her, the criminals called Russians and, using blackmail, forced them to commit illegal actions.