Crown Prince Hussein, eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, celebrated his wedding in Jordan. The bride is Rajwa Al-Saif, a 28-year-old Saudi architect. The ceremony was held at the Zahran Palace in Amman, in the presence of numerous royal personalities, including William and Kate, heirs to the British throne, along with other royal families from all over the world. The newlyweds exchanged vows in front of their families and some 140 guests, including William and Maxima of Holland with their eldest daughter Amalia, King Philip of Belgium with heir Elizabeth, Frederick and Mary of Denmark, Prince Haakon of Norway and the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden. King Abdullah II designated his son Hussein as heir to the throne when he was 15, excluding his half-brother Hamza from the line of succession.



02:15