Junts per Catalunya is preparing to face next week the debate on the succession in the presidency of the Parliament after the departure of Laura Borràs. The Parliamentary Bureau decided this Thursday to withdraw the seat of the already former president of the autonomous Chamber before the Central Electoral Board gave the order to strip her of the act after her judicial conviction for prevarication and falsehood. The plenary session to choose the replacement will be held on June 9 and the appointment is expected to fuel tensions between the most pragmatic group of Junts and the nucleus related to Borràs. Members of the party have maintained for weeks that Anna Erra, former mayor of Vic, is the preferred candidate while Borràs, also president of the formation, tries to condition the debate by stating that the party still has no name on the table. The future relief is intertwined with the debate on the income that the pro-independence leader can collect after leaving office. With the law in hand, Borràs has the right to receive 80% of the salary of a legislature. The lump sum, after applying that percentage, is 451,000 euros, which is about 8,000 euros per month.

More information

The party plans to hold an executive meeting on Tuesday to discuss who should replace Borràs. The Junts parliamentary group favors Erra in the majority, while the deputies considered borrasistas are in the minority. Everything points to the fact that the presidency of the Chamber can be kept together, especially after ERC has given free rein. And, in that situation, the stormy Aurora Madaula, secretary of the Table, claimed this Thursday in Parliament that the dismissed president be the one who proposes the name of the replacement. “Whenever a position has been replaced, he is the one who makes the proposal. And you have to see how he wants to proceed, ”she slipped. Borràs has avoided this Friday giving clues about his position: he has not clarified if he wants the position to be covered – there was speculation that it would be left vacant -, he assures that no party instance has discussed anything and, finally, he has not wanted to rule on Erra either. Marta Madrenas, mayoress of Girona, is ruled out because she will foreseeably be a candidate for the general elections for her province.

The seat that the former president leaves vacant will be filled by Antoni Castellà, a politician with a long career, leader of Demòcrates, the sovereignist Christian Democratic party that was born from the split of Unió. Castellà has been a deputy for several legislatures and is considered very close to Carles Puigdemont both now — he is a member of the Consell de la República — and in the peak years of the process. On April 22, Borràs starred in an act with his faithful —the motto was “who loves laura”—and about 500 people attended. The party leadership planted it, but its most loyal nucleus came: the expresident Quim Torra; Deputy Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas; Madaula and Castellà himself.

Hurt by the way in which the Board has definitively withdrawn the minutes – “It is a naked and kneeling Parliament,” he said -, Borràs has avoided assessing Erra, but has had no problem expressing his opinion about Castellà. “Would he be a good deputy and a good president?”, has been asked in Catalunya Ràdio. “We are aligned. We went to the 14-F elections together. He is a magnificent deputy and he would be a magnificent President of Parliament. But out of respect I will not speak or go further, ”she replied.

Antoni Castellà will be a magnificent deputy and would be a magnificent president”, affirms Borràs

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also A student designs an innovative smart irrigation method subscribe

The PSC, for the moment, will propose Assumpta Escarp, first vice president of the Chamber, as a candidate to replace Borràs to end an “unacceptable interim”. The initiative does not have much chance of prospering, after knowing the position of ERC, but Alícia Romero, spokesperson for the group, has defended in La 2 that the PSC is the first group in the Chamber and that it “will play strong.” The commons propose the deputy Joan Carlos Gallego and demand that the position be for a left-wing deputy in line with the correlation of forces of the Chamber (84 out of 135), and not for Junts.

Socialists and commoners have reproached the ERC and the CUP in recent months for having contributed to appointing Borràs president in 2021 despite being investigated for corruption, and they have regretted that now, already convicted, she will have the right to appeal to the Economy department to request A salary. The law establishes that any person who has exercised this responsibility can receive 80% of it. The allowance, which is paid monthly, is delivered for the “equivalent to half the time that he has been in office and, at least, for one legislature.” In other words, even if she has held the position for a year and a half, she has the right, according to the law, to charge for the entire term and receive at least 451,000 euros. PSC and common are promoting the reform of the Parliament to prevent ex-presidents convicted of corruption from having the right to receive compensation. The law also contemplates a lifetime pension, upon reaching age 65, equivalent to 60% of her salary.

turned resignation

On the other hand, the former Minister of the Generalitat Jaume Giró has resigned this Friday to appear in the Junts primaries to be the head of the list for Barcelona in the general elections on July 23. “We have decided not to present my candidacy to a primary. I will continue to be part of the Junts executive ”, he explained. His resignation clears the way for the current spokesperson for the Congress of Deputies, Míriam Nogueras. The Junts primary campaign was scheduled for June 5-8. Giró has revealed that these days he has spoken with Puigdemont (who has been on the run in Belgium for five and a half years) and Turull. “They consider that opening primaries now is not the best or the most opportune at this time, especially when they are working on the constitution of the city councils, on the one hand, and when trying to form a united front of the independence movement for Madrid, on the other” , has stated. The possibility remains that Giró will be proposed by his party later as a senator by regional designation.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter