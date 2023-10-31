A man with a gun barricaded himself in a post office in Saitama Prefecture in Japan, and special police units were sent to the scene. The newspaper reported this on October 31 “Yomiuri Shimbun”.

At the time of the seizure of the department, there were two employees there, one of whom later managed to escape, the report says.

According to the newspaper, the attacker is an 80-year-old man. At the moment, the prefectural police have surrounded the post office and are trying to persuade it to surrender.

A few hours earlier, the same person started shooting near a hospital in the Japanese city of Toda. As a result, two people were injured – a doctor and a patient. According to eyewitnesses, the shooter fled the scene on a motorcycle.

