Princess Leonor has celebrated her coming of age with sobriety as her flag. With the Congress of Deputies as the stage, the heir to the throne has sworn the Constitution before the proud gaze of her parents and the complicit gestures of her sister, Infanta Sofía.

With very discreet earrings from the Gold & Roses brand, created in 18-karat pink gold, diamonds and tanzanites, Princess Leonor has given absolute prominence to the Golden Fleece on the lapel of her immaculate white two-piece suit. A ‘look’ that she remembered, both in color and cut, to that of her mother when she proposed for her hand. Unlike Doña Letizia’s Italian Armani, the heiress has opted for the artisanal tailoring shop Serna, where she also makes some pieces for the King, including those she wore at his wedding.

The young woman has completed her style with the Maleo model from the Alicante brand Lodi, for 145 euros. These are open-cut pumps on the sides in off-white leather. A design made with a 7.5 centimeter square heel and rubber sole, with a fine toe and rounded neckline.

Doña Letizia today has a role that is relegated to the background, to do so she has searched her dressing room and has rescued a flattering Carolina Herrera in blue, matching Don Felipe’s tie, which was impeccable with a tailored morning suit.

Infanta Sofía has dressed in the same blue tones, with a 100% white silk cape dress with blue printed flowers and black details from the British firm Erdem. A piece whose cost amounts to 1,770 euros but that the young woman has purchased for 268 euros at Borow, a clothing rental store, betting on circular fashion.