The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of six competing currencies, rose to 99.526, the highest level since late May 2020. It was traded in late trading, up 0.5 percent at 99.498.

The dollar rose 0.7 percent against the Japanese currency to 123.63 yen, after hitting a week-high of 123.66 yen earlier. On March 28, the dollar jumped to 125.11 yen, the highest level since August 2015.

On the other hand, the euro found difficulty amid concerns about the outcome of the French presidential elections. The European currency fell 0.6 percent to 1.0901 dollars, keeping pace with its low level recorded on March 14.

A few days ago, amid growing optimism about the end of Russian military operations in Ukraine, the euro hit a one-month high of $1.1185.

The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.7752, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.6937.