Data for Tuesday 18 January. Infection record with swab records, equal to 1,481,349 tests. The positive rate stable at 15.4%. Fourth wave death toll: no more than 400 new deaths have occurred since April 16

I am 228.179

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 83,403, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 9,018,425

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 434

(yesterday there were 287), for a total of 141,825 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 6,314,444 And 220.811 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (76,679 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 2,562,156, equal to +6.878 compared to yesterday (+6.421 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,481,349, which is 940,051 more than yesterday when it was 541,298. The stable positivity rate at 15.4% (the approximation of 15.40%); yesterday it was 15.4%.

Record of contagions in 24 hours with record of swabs: exceeded that of last Tuesday (11 January), when they were registered +220,532 cases with 16% rate. This could be the peak of the fourth wave, as the curve slows growth (and the lower percentage, equal to 15.4% versus 16%). But we will understand better in the next few days. The declining trend in Lombardy has slowed down the data of the new infected: today it communicates +37,823 cases, instead last Tuesday it marked +45,555 cases, but had reached 52,000 / day on January 6. While other regions are growing. Veneto, Marche and Puglia today mark their regional record.

For the WHO, we still need to be careful. This pandemic is by no means over, and with Omicron’s incredible growth globally, new variants are likely to emerge, says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Adding: Omicron may be less severe on average, but to say that it is a mild disease is misleading, it damages the overall response to the outbreak and costs more lives.

The victims Peak of victims of the fourth wave, which exceeds the previous one of 360 deaths on January 14. There are 434. There were no more than 400 deaths in the bulletin since April 16 (then there were 429). It is known that the death toll is the last to drop, after cases and hospitalizations.

The health system Hospital stays in the medical area are increasing and those in resuscitation are decreasing. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +220 (yesterday +509), for a total of 19,448 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -2 (yesterday +26) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered IT -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,715, with 150 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 122).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 1,822,650: +37,823 cases (yesterday +9,883)

Veneto 913.054: +25.166 cases (yesterday +6.381)

Campania 872.790: +21.670 cases (yesterday +9.370)

Emilia Romagna 834.546: +17.977 cases (yesterday +11.189)

Piedmont 721.567: +18.095 cases (yesterday +9.564)

Lazio 18.095: +13.286 cases (yesterday +6.447)

Tuscany 601.840: +14.799 cases (yesterday +5.626)

Sicily 535.265: +8.606 cases (yesterday +4.037)

Puglia 468.992: +28.589 cases (yesterday +6.652)

Liguria 232.283: +8.482 cases (yesterday +2.496)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 214.700: +4.853 cases (yesterday +1.757)

Marche 192,082: +7,748 cases (yesterday +2,012)

Abruzzo 173.034: +5.075 cases (yesterday +1.527)

Calabria 149,624: +2,834 cases (yesterday +1,693)

PA Bolzano 132.738: +4.229 cases (yesterday +1.347)

Umbria 131,091: +2,421 cases (yesterday +774)

Sardinia 108.898: +685 cases (yesterday +1.007)

PA Trento 98.299: +3.354 cases (yesterday +885)

Basilicata 50.223: +1.519 cases (yesterday +144)

Molise 24.740: +442 cases (yesterday +440)

Valle d’Aosta 24,647: +526 cases (yesterday +172)

