The guason, or joker, as the chaviza tells him, is one of the characters that has most conquered popular culture, especially in recent years. We could say that this is due to his film appearances with great actors such as the late Heather Ledger or joaquin phoenix. Both won an Oscar for playing different versions of the clown prince of crime.

Waiting to see who will be next joker It is almost an event, especially on social networks where users constantly nominate actors. One of the most requested to give life to an eventual new version of the character is Willem Dafoe, our dear Green Goblin. It seems that not only people on the internet want this to happen.

Willem Dafoe also wants to be a Joker

Willem Dafoe has already shown in tapes like spider-man Y The lighthouse who can play dark characters submerged in madness. See it as a new version of the joker it would be quite interesting, something he seems to agree on. The actor recently revealed that he has fantasized about the idea.

During an interview with the magazine GQ, Willem Dafoe He said that many people have mentioned to him that he would be perfect for the role of the iconic villain. So much insistence has made him think of a possible scenario that he would like to take to the big screen. Furthermore, this situation that he has imagined would bring him face to face with the joker from joaquin phoenix.

‘There’s something interesting about there being an impostor. It would be possible not to have them fighting but there was someone who claims to be the joker but it is not. That opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you have the joaquin phoenix and someone who is imitating what he did. I’ve fantasized about it. But I haven’t discussed it with anyone.‘. This was what the actor mentioned, hopefully someone will read the interview and put their hands to work.

Almost from the premiere of joker with joaquin phoenix There has been talk of a possible sequel with the return of the actor and director of the original. If there is still nothing concrete, the idea of Willem Dafoe It could be an interesting base that would also allow us to see a duel of great actors. Do you think it is possible to see this plot of the impostor and the original? We would like it to be so.

