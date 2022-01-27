The data for Thursday 27 January. Hospitalizations (-148) and intensive care (-20) are decreasing. Positive rate at 15% (yesterday at 15.2%)

I am 155,697

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 167,206, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 10,539,601

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I’m 389

(yesterday 426), for a total of 145,159 victims from February 2020.

The swabs and the scenario

The total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1.039765, the rate of positivity 15%; yesterday it was 15.2%.

Vaccines in Italy

I am 125.779.725 the doses

vaccine against Covid administered so far in Italy. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47,155,774, equal to 87.31 percent of the population over 12. what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign, updated at 06.56 this morning. 31,580,302 additional / booster doses were then administered to 79.87% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 48,831,914 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (90.41% of the population over 12). The total with at least one dose added to the healed for a maximum of six months was 49,696,813 (92.01% of those over 12). As for the administration to the audience aged 5-11, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,091,786 (29.86%), while 361.074 (9.88%) completed the vaccination cycle.