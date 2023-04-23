The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, is two dates away from concluding to give way to the playoffs and the leagueHowever, Stove Football towards Opening 2023 has already started for a few weeks with several names sounding loudly to reinforce some clubs.
Here are the latest rumors and transfer news:
He Stove Football He does not stop taking names and now Spanish has come out. Currently the midfielder does not have a team after having ended his relationship with the Seville in October, being quoted by Major League Soccer, but a team from the MX League I would also be interested. Supposedly America would be raising its hand, as reported by the portal eagle passion.
The archer continues to continually come up with the subject. According to sources close to Cruz Azul, an extension of six months could be given to the sky blue captain, but this agreement does not fit with the goalkeeper’s claims, who wants to play another year. It seems that he could say goodbye to La Noria.
According to various sources, the two players are shaping up to leave The Celestial Machine. The two end their contract next June and for now there has been no approach for a renewal.
In the same way, both the Uruguayan and the Chilean could leave Blue Cross despite having a contract, since they have left a lot to owe.
The directive would seek to accommodate them in other teams, thinking of assigning them on loan.
Pachuca is happy with the work of the Uruguayan and for this reason they announced that they renewed their relationship until 2026.
The intention of the directive is to maintain the sports line that has been forged under his command and add more titles.
Close to the elimination of the Clausura 2023, it seems that Necaxa will be left without a coach because the Argentine will join the new project of the Mexican team to be in charge of Minor Selections.
The same South American has already notified that he will say goodbye to the Rayos at the end of the semester.
The Argentinian of stripe2in the expansion league, has decided to terminate his contract. According to the information of the Argentine journalist of the Radio The Network, Marias Martinezthe reason is due to personal situations.
After this, the striker must report to the owner of his letter, Avellaneda Independent.
According to the transfer specialist, Fernando Esquivelduring the meeting of America against striped last week, these three players were polled by people from Europe.
The Mexican American by clubs from Germany, the Paraguayan from Italy and Spain, while the Uruguayan from Spain.
