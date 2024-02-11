In Indonesia, a 30-year-old football player was killed by lightning during a match

In Indonesia, a 30-year-old Persicas Subang football player was killed by lightning during a friendly match. This is reported by VoiID.

During the game, the athlete was struck by lightning, after which one player was unconscious, and another player sat down on the lawn. The man then died in hospital. It is clarified that this is not the first time that the football field at the Siliwangi Stadium has been struck by lightning.

Earlier, American professional mixed-style fighter (MMA) Jesse Henry was killed by an explosion at his main job – the athlete was a firefighter.

It was also reported that in Northern Uganda, defender Churchill Owachi made a mistake on the field and was beaten to death by his teammates.