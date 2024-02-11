The most important sporting event in the United States, the 2024 Super Bowl, will take place today, Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, what will really capture everyone's attention will be the majestic halftime show starring artists Usher and Alicia Keys (it is speculated that there will be surprise singers). In addition, exciting premieres of trailers for high-caliber films such as 'Deadpool 3', predicted by Disney to be a resounding success. Likewise, previews of films such as 'Inside Out 2', 'Kung Fu Panda 4' and a new delivery of 'Planet of the Apes'.

