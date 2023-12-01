Alberto Garzón has formally left the front line of politics this Friday and begins a new stage for his organization. The one who was federal coordinator of Izquierda Unida since 2016, a position in which he succeeded Cayo Lara, has said goodbye to the highest leadership body of the party with a vindication of the role of IU in the assembly of the different pieces of the Spanish left in a moment in which Sumar faces the construction of his political project. In a speech lasting just over 15 minutes, and without allusions to Sumar, Yolanda Díaz’s platform, the former Minister of Consumer Affairs acknowledged that the organization has gone through difficult times, but has stated that he feels “very proud” of the results obtained. these years after taking control of the party in the midst of the emergence of Podemos and its organization in low hours. Today his number two, Sira Rego, heads the Ministry of Youth and Children in the coalition government.

“IU can play a fundamental role in assembling the different pieces of the diverse left of this country, which do not always seem to fit together well, but which have to do so so that society finds an instrument that allows it to improve its life”; the leader has stressed before the Federal Coordinator.

Garzón has advocated for a defense of the necessary cooperation between different political forces: “We have managed, with many difficulties, through humility and learned modesty, to be a force that contributes to transforming this country. We knew that we couldn’t do it alone. We did it with Podemos and we had done it in the Plural Left.”

Who until this Friday has been the leader of IU, which last June decided not to run on the 23-J lists, is taking a step back after 12 years holding public office. Garzón (Logroño, 38 years old) became known in the squares of 15-M and just a few months later he became the youngest deputy in Congress. From this moment on, the person in charge of Organization, Ismael González, will be in charge of piloting the training in the transitional stage, in which he will coordinate a Preparatory Commission for the next assembly, a commission that must decide, among other points, the calendar for your celebration. The management will be carried out jointly with the federations, parties and currents that make up Izquierda Unida in an attempt to reconcile all positions.

Among the main questions of the period that opens is the fit of training in Sumar, the platform led by Yolanda Díaz and with which IU has always collaborated. However, the party has also been critical of some decisions (such as the fact that they were left without a spokesperson in Congress) and has been trying for months to assert its role in the process. In the report presented this Friday, he warned that the construction of a broad front cannot be done “quickly and without debate” and called on the vice president not to “reproduce classic party schemes”, “encourage popular participation” and “coordination”. with organizations.

