His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a law establishing the National Academy for Childhood Development. Its main headquarters is in Abu Dhabi, and it is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

The academy aims to provide study and training programs, as well as continuing education programs related to childhood affairs, care and development, while preserving the Emirati values ​​and identity and creating the necessary academic and training environment for learners, which contributes to developing their knowledge, developing their skills, and qualifying them in various fields of child care, in coordination with the concerned authorities. In accordance with the applicable legislation.

The terms of reference of the Academy, in accordance with the law, include the establishment of a distinguished academic and training system through the preparation and development of study and training programs related to childhood affairs, care and development, in accordance with the strategic plan for the social sector of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the implementation of study and training programs in accordance with best practices, which contributes to the development and development of learners’ skills and preparation Academically and practically in the field of work of the academy, granting certificates and scientific degrees in accordance with the legislation in force, in addition to providing advice, information and services in the field of work of the academy.

The terms of reference of the Academy also include, according to the law, providing academic and applied research related to the field of work of the Academy, holding conferences, seminars and workshops related to the field of work of the Academy and participating in them, building and developing partnerships, concluding agreements and memorandums of understanding, cooperation and scientific exchange with relevant authorities in fields related to the competence of the Academy. In coordination with the concerned authorities, to develop the system for employing learners and facilitate employment opportunities for them, and suggest aspects of development in the relevant academic and training programs offered in the country, as well as encouraging the culture, applications and projects of innovation and entrepreneurship in the areas related to the work of the Academy.

The National Academy for Childhood Development in Abu Dhabi opens the door for registration in its study programs during the month of June 2023, to start the first academic year in September 2023.