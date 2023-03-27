The famous rapper singer and singer-songwriter of the regional Mexican genre, Natanael Cano, suffered an alleged attack in the city of Cancun, in Quintana Roo.

Natanael Cano would celebrate his 22nd birthday in style this weekend on the beaches of the Yucatan Peninsula, where his celebration would be ruined by an alleged attack, as reported by various local media, which reported that his truck was shot after having argued with an alleged businessman.

They ruined my birthday for something I didn’t even do. Nimodo, wrote the singer of corridos lying down next to laughing emojis and later Nathanael posted another photo on his Instagram stories apologizing to the people of Cancun.

However, minutes later these stories were deleted from the Instagram of the interpreter of Amor lying down

In addition, images of his supposed armored and shot truck circulated, of which it was ensured that his vehicle was attacked in a work area on the Nichupté bridge.

The interpreter of El Drip was captured in a nightclub in the hotel zone of Cancun, where it was said he was fighting with businessmen, a conflict that would not end there, since a persecution would have originated in which firearms were detonated, a way in which that his truck ended up shot.

Natanael Cano’s unit was found on Kabah avenue with bullet wounds and flat tires.