The Colombian National Team has this Tuesday, at 5:20 am (Caracol TV), its second friendly of the Asian tour. After the two-goal draw with South Korea, Néstor Lorenzo’s team hopes to ratify the good face they showed in the final part of the duel in Ulsan.

With the confirmation of the absence of Juan Fernando Quintero, and the support of the Argentine DT for James Rodríguez, a Probable lineup for the match against Japan.

probable lineups

James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea.

In the search for the sixth game without losing, Lorenzo would support what he has been able to conclude in the last games.

The most certain thing is that Camilo Vargas be the goalie

In the line of four in the background, Colombia would form with Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica.

In midfield, after what was shown against Korea, they would continue Matheus Uribe and Kevin Castaño.

Ahead, there could be Diego Valoyes, James RodriguezJorge Carrascal and Rafael Santos Borre.

On the Japanese side, it is presumed that it would form like this:

Daniel Schmidt; Y. Sugarawa, Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, A. Seko; Hidemasa Morita, Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada, Kaoru Mitoma; Takuma Asano and R. Doan.

Time and where to see

Kevin Castaño (right), with the Colombian National Team.

The game will be this Tuesday, March 28, at 5:20 in the morning. In Colombia, it broadcasts Caracol TV.

