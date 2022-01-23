Guamúchil.- The fear of being affected by Covid-19 comes to concern a large number of people and with the intention of feeling protected they go to the Natural medicine, such as eucalyptus tea with chamomile, guava tea and vapors of different substances.

Even patients who have overcome this disease point out that eating fat-free meals works to raise the defenses and recover quickly from this disease, among these stands out the bean in water and salt with a large amount of chopped white onion and uncooked.

Leonicio Cervantes, who overcame Covid in Guamúchil, Sinaloa, indicated that when he was sick to feel free and be able to breathe more easily like this with vapors a fusion of eucalyptus and chamomile, a liquid that he put in a large dish and lowered his head covered with a towel to suck in the smoke that was given off, this about 2 times a day and with this he indicated that he could breathe more comfortably and without feeling chest pain. He pointed out that it is important to do it with caution to avoid burns.

Read more: Mocorito City Council recognizes the talent of Amanda Coronel

He also commented on what to take guava leaf tea As a preventive measure, it helps to raise the defenses, since as mentioned this provides vitamins, however, he mentioned that this must be taken with measures and not fall into excessive consumption. In addition, medical indications should not be ignored.

Note: Sarahí López.