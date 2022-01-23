E-GAP adds a new role to its organization chart with the aim of expanding its resources and hunting for new talents who can support the expansion of the service in Italy and Europe. This is the Chief HR & Organization Officer, a role that will be entrusted to Carla Cianfriglia. “The entry of Carla confirms the firm will to accelerate the consolidation process of our Group – declared Luca Fontanelli, CEO of E-GAP – and therefore in the strengthening of our management, aimed at making E-GAP an increasingly structured reality for future challenges, from the expansion of the mobile charging infrastructure to the opening in about 200 cities between Europe and the United States and therefore to the consequent strong increase in the workforce. This assignment is part of an important development work of the internal organization, which is attracting the best talents from the labor market and from that of the most prestigious international universities “.

Carla Cianfriglia boasts numerous experiences gained in 25 years of career carried out in the field of human resources and organization; Senior Executive and board member in industries such as pharmaceuticals (Pfizer), banking (Barclays) and high-tech (Octo Telematics). Combining a consulting background in a big four (EY) and financial studies, he also holds a Pharma Executive MBA from INSEAD and various HR Masters from the Italian Universities of Rome and Milan. Able to balance business and the human perspective in her work but also to build strong relationships with stakeholders, Carla also actively contributes to various initiatives on gender equality by participating in the development of female leadership.

Carla Cianfriglia, new Chief HR & Organization Officer of E-GAP welcomed this new challenge with enthusiasm: “I am happy and proud to join a company that represents excellence in the sustainable mobility sector, in Italy and Europe, with ample room for growth from many points of view. I will engage in projects for the recruitment of new talents, in the development of internal leadership and also in employer branding, always from a strategic and innovative perspective, while contributing to the design of the organizational evolution thus supporting the important growth of the group “.