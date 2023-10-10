Focus: Elections in Bavaria and Hesse were a disaster for the Scholz government

Elections in the German states of Bavaria and Hesse were a disaster for the government of the current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, about this stated Focus edition.

The material notes that after the failure that befell the politician last Sunday, in Berlin “everything will not be the same as it was before.”

For the coalition parties – the Social Democratic (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, what happened was not a defeat, but a disaster, and the only way out for Scholz’s allies will be a sharp reboot of politics, the publication writes.

The article notes that what irritates Germans most is the difference between what the government says and what it does. “It was not the people who did not understand the chancellor, but the chancellor who did not understand the people,” the authors said.

The publication writes that the trust of the partners in the “traffic light” coalition has long been exhausted, which causes endless disputes, and this trend is only intensifying over time.

The elections held on Sunday, October 8, in the federal state of Hesse ended in the largest defeat of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, it set an anti-record in terms of votes received.