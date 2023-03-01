In Germany, they said that for the participation of Russians in the Olympic Games-2024, neutrality must be guaranteed

Thorsten Burmester, Director General of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), called tough conditions for the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Games in Paris. His words lead RIA News.

Burmester said that at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on January 19, most of the national Olympic committees were in favor of re-examining the issue of admitting Russians. In his opinion, for the participation of Russians, true neutrality must be guaranteed, where there will be no flags, national symbols and the performance of anthems.

On February 3, the sports ministers of Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland called on the IOC to prevent Russians from participating in international tournaments. According to the Polish side, 40 countries oppose the country’s participation in the competition.

On January 25, the IOC announced that it was considering the possibility of individual admission to competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes. It was noted that only athletes who did not support the conduct of a special operation in Ukraine and did not violate anti-doping rules will be able to get permission to compete in international tournaments.