In the city of Ulm in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany, an armed attacker took four people hostage in a Starbucks coffee shop. The newspaper reported this on January 26 Bild.

According to the publication, the hostage-taking at Starbucks on Münsterplatz occurred around 18:20 (20:20 Moscow time). About half an hour later, the emergency dispatcher received a message about the incident, and soon the city center was cordoned off by police and the Special Operations Command (SEK) arrived at the Starbucks building.

“A police operation is currently taking place in Ulm. North Münsterplatz is cordoned off,” said an official statement from the Ulm police published on the social network X.

Four shots were reported at the scene. According to the local newspaper Neu-Ulmer Zeitungthe attacker left the building with one of the hostages, pointing a gun at him.

SEK employees managed to quickly neutralize the criminal. It is known that he was injured and was hospitalized. Other details of the incident are being clarified.

Last November, an armed man with his four-year-old daughter hostage in an Audi stormed the runway at Hamburg Airport, parked next to a Turkish Airlines passenger plane and demanded a flight to Turkey.