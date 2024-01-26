Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Press Split

This “miracle weapon” turns out to be a real flop. Russia's hypersonic missile does land – but mostly as a wreck. No chance against the Patriots.

Kiev – There was great astonishment at how vulnerable the miracle weapon actually was. “Kiev is talking about a historic shoot down,” reporter Paul Ronzheimer said via world.de. That was in May 2023, when the Ukraine war was just twelve weeks old and Vladimir Putin was still confident that Russia would soon be able to deal with Ukraine. There was reason for celebration on the part of the defenders when a large pile of metal parts was turned into which a Patriot anti-aircraft missile had turned an incoming Russian Kinschal missile. There is now increasing evidence that Kinschal basically has poor chances against Patriot.

However, it was actually intended to demonstrate Russia's technological advantage over the West. Now, almost a year later, after the first shooting of a Kinschal, the aura of the miracle weapon is badly tarnished, if not completely gone – as the US magazine recently reported Newsweek had reported. Putin's much-vaunted Ch-47M2 Kinschal hypersonic missile – meaning “Dagger” – appears to be underperforming in Ukraine as Moscow continues its winter long-range bombardment of Kiev and other major cities. Russian forces have regularly used Kinzhal, which Putin described in 2018 as one of Moscow's “invincible” weapons, to destroy Ukrainian cities and infrastructure targets across the country during their two-year invasion of the neighboring country.

Ukraine believes Russia's miracle weapon is more vulnerable than feared

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, recently commented Newsweek, he sees signs that Russia's miracle weapon is more vulnerable than feared. Because of its high speed, the hypersonic missile has greater penetration and destructive power. The Kinschal hypersonic missile reaches a speed of Mach 10, or around 12,000 kilometers per hour. It carries up to 480 kilograms of explosives or a nuclear warhead. According to Russian information, the new type of rocket has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers. This would mean that most major European cities could be reached by Kinshal within ten to 30 minutes.

NATO could now save itself having to expand its missile defense in East Central Europe, said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in 2018 when he presented the new missile as part of his annual State of the Nation address. In detailing Russia's position on the US's 2002 termination of the ABM Treaty and describing Moscow's futile resistance to a global American missile defense system, Putin presented the latest military achievements as necessary in the State of the Union address , an answer that serves to maintain the nuclear balance. The spiritual father of the Kinschal is the then US President George W. Bush, as he said Mirror had reported.

Supposed miracle weapon: A Mikoyan MiG-31 interceptor of the Russian Air Force carries a ballistic air-to-surface missile “Kinschal” – but the Patriot air defense often brings it down to earth: as a wreck. © Pavel Golovkin/dpa

US President Bush sparked a new arms race

Bush made clear his desire to develop missile defense in a keynote speech on national security. For the sake of peace, Washington must ignore the ABM Treaty, which was written “in a different era for a different enemy,” Bush said. Washington must protect America and its friends against all forms of terrorism, “including terrorism that could arrive with a missile.”

The Kinschal was intended to provide the answer to the US protective shield and was used in a military conflict for the first time in the Ukraine War. According to information from Moscow, the Russian Air Force destroyed a missile arsenal near Ivano-Frankivsk with the Kinschal at the beginning of its war against Ukraine. US military officials reacted to Putin's speech impressed and declared that hypersonic weapons would revolutionize warfare – they increased their own efforts: In 2021 alone, the US Congress allocated $3.2 billion for the research and development of hypersonic weapons and corresponding defense measures. China is also researching such systems. With the Kinschal, Putin fueled a dangerous arms race that was long thought to have been overcome.

Scientists see no advantage in the properties of the Kinschal

Scientists remained unimpressed and shook their heads about the hype surrounding hypersonics even before the first use, like the science magazine spectrum wrote. Military officials tout the new wonder weapons not only as fast, but also as easy to maneuver and difficult to detect. These would be clear advantages over the well-known intercontinental ballistic missiles. These enter space on an elliptical trajectory and then plunge towards their target. Although they also reach speeds of more than Mach 20, they have a predictable “ballistic” curve for most of the route and can usually only be controlled for a short time after they have re-entered the atmosphere.

In contrast, hypersonic weapons would fly in the atmosphere most of the time, using the lift created by airflow to evade interceptors. Since they move at a relatively low altitude, ground-based radar systems could only detect them when they are close to their target. spectrum sees no advantage in flying at low altitudes

Another common claim is that gliders are almost invisible to early warning systems due to their lower altitude. A ground-based radar can detect a warhead at an altitude of 1,000 kilometers from a distance of about 3,500 kilometers. However, both the USA and Russia have early warning satellites with sensitive infrared sensors. They would respond to the intense radiation emitted by an extremely hot glider. spectrum writes: “According to our analysis, currently deployed U.S. satellites would be capable of identifying and tracking gliders traveling through the atmosphere at speeds in the hypersonic range.”

British intelligence suspects that the Kinschal is only being tested

The author Stefan Troendle has Putin's “miracle weapon”. Südwestrundfunk flatly picked apart: “The supposedly undetectable Russian precision weapon 'Kinschal' is above all a propaganda weapon. Because a rocket that supposedly flies at ten times the speed of sound and can also be equipped with nuclear warheads is initially intended to spread fear.” After being deployed at the front for almost a year, this thesis is spreading, as is the case Kyiv Post reported. According to her, Ukraine has been able to shoot down around a third of all Kinschal fired into the country since February 2022. For example, on January 2, ten Kinzhal were among 100 rockets fired into Ukraine. None of the Kinschal in this barrage found their target. On January 8th and 13th, around 40 percent of the Kinschal fired into Ukraine were shot down. Recent notable successes have been attributed to Patriot batteries and new electronic warfare measures.

“'Daggers' are flying by more and more often. Only the Patriot beats them,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Newsweek. Ukrainian analysts have also noted a growing number of Kinzhal rockets that are getting through defenses but are not exploding – duds. Military analysts from the British secret service had suspected in October last year that due to the many failures of the missiles, they were probably still technically in “operational testing”.

China is watching Russia's missile disaster with concern

China is also watching this with concern: China is surrounded by countries that use Washington's Patriot launchers, including the US treaty allies Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Newsweek Sees the next flashpoint flaring up: Observers believe China is carefully monitoring the successes and failures of its Russian ally – and Ukrainian forces, which are equipped with US weapons – as it prepares its forces for a possible showdown with the United States preparing the future of self-governing Taiwan.

Vladimir Putin's announcement of the miracle weapon before his re-election was also a pure demonstration of power, according to an analysis by New Zurich newspaper judged: “The message a good two weeks before the presidential election was clear: Russia is stronger than the deluded West has previously wanted to believe, and the state that is capable of such military feats can also transform society into a new one in all other areas lead time.”

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

In this respect, the Kinschal missile could provide a real picture of Russia's capabilities. Given the tough sanctions imposed by the West, there remains great skepticism about Russia's ability to continue producing advanced weapons. Kinschal, for example, contains numerous components imported from the European Union and North America. The weapon has been produced in manageable numbers and stocks are shrinking.

Russia's hypersonic dagger, which may still be being produced under real conditions to the point where it is ready for series production, probably has this main purpose: to make an impression – in this case on NATO and its defense preparedness. He probably had no influence on the course of the war. What also seems to be clear from the fact that few successes of the Russian hypersonic weapon have been reported so far.