The 2022 World Cup calendar has just ended, and problems could already arise for that of 2023. According to rumors from BBC Sportsthe Chinese Grand Prix it would have been excluding definitively from the next world cup. In this regard, Formula 1 has not released any official comments or press releases, but the decision would seem almost inevitable. The reason for the cancellation from the calendar, which would postpone Shanghai’s return to the Circus after the last race held in 2019, is once again due to the anti-Covid policies.

The event, which should have been held as the fourth round of the championship in mid-April, is under strong discussion precisely because of the laws ‘zero-Covid’, which provide for a five-day isolation in an anti-covid center, plus another three days at home for all team members who contract the virus in China. At this point, awaiting confirmation or denial from F1, the next championship therefore risks reducing the number of world championship appointments from 24 to 23which still constitute an absolute record of races in one year.

However, if China were effectively excluded from the calendar, it would create a good vacuum four weeks between the Australian GP and that of Baku, respectively scheduled for 2 and 30 April 2023. The exclusion of Shanghai, however, could favor the ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan, which has been asked to bring the tender forward to 23 April. If an agreement is not found, the Azerbaijani capital could also risk leaving the world championship, with this scenario which however would be excluded if the contract to host the GP in the next ten years were renewed. Finally, one last aspect concerns the venue of the competitions Sprint, which will increase to six next season. Besides Baku, the circuits selected for these events were Spielberg, Spa-Francorchamps, Austin, Interlagos and Sakhir. Initially, among the tracks chosen there was Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, but the fees charged by F1 prompted the Saudi authorities to refuse to organize the session. Should negotiations resume, the replacement of the Sprint race with Qatar is not excluded.