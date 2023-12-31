Crowds gathered in Tel Aviv to protest Netanyahu, while others gathered outside the prime minister's private residence in the city of Caesarea in northern Israel.

Major General (res.) Guy Tzur said from the heart of the protest: “I asked myself: Why protest now? During a period of war while our soldiers are united on the front?”, according to what was reported by the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz”.

He continued: “For me, the answer is simple: This is our duty towards future generations, because whoever weakened us and sacrificed us for his political needs and love of power is not fit to lead us to victory.”

After a little less than 3 months of war, Israel has not achieved its goals of eliminating Hamas or liberating the hostages held by the movement in the Gaza Strip.

Instead, Israel destroyed the Strip with violent air strikes, killing more than 21,000 people and wounding tens of thousands, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

On Saturday, Netanyahu said, “The war is at its peak now. We are fighting on all fronts. Achieving victory will take time.”

He added: “As the Israeli Army Chief of Staff said, the war will continue for many more months.”