Through a heartfelt publication, Jose Pelaezhost of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', told how the first contact he had was Sebastian Martins, director of the culinary reality show. According to him, it never crossed his mind to host a program that would later become so successful. In the screenshots that he showed online, you can see how Maricarmen Marín's partner writes to him: “Cholo! How are you? “I am Sebas Martins”, to which he gladly responded: “My very dear Sebas. Friend! Nice to read you. Tell me what we owe so much honor to.”

What did José Peláez say?

José Peláez decided to use his official Facebook account to remember that moment, when he was offered to be a driver fore 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. “On a day like today, exactly one year ago, Sebastián Martins wrote to me to audition to host what months later would become 'The Great Chef: Celebrities.' ANDI mean, on a day like yesterday, a year ago, the possibility didn't even exist in my head. He was the first person who approached me about such an important opportunity for my professional life that this program is being.”said.

José Peláez thanks Sebastián Martins

After creating a beautiful friendship with Sebastian MartinsThanks to the passion they share together, cycling, Peláez never imagined that this person would be the one to write to him to present him with a nice offer. He did not waste the opportunity and today thanks him for the trust.

“I will be eternally grateful to him. Thank you for always acting like a friend, for so many bike chats and above all for giving me so many fun moments and making the recording set a constant play space for all of us who enjoy you as one of the directors of the program. “Today more than ever I confirm again that the best opportunities are those that occur unexpectedly and that the good is always on the other side of fear,” he added.

