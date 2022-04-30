May Day Manta receives washing, vaccination and the law – a live broadcast from the center of Helsinki is underway

Helsinki police estimate that May Day will be busier this year. HS is broadcasting a live ISTV broadcast from Helsinki.

Havis Amanda statue the students ’cap will be printed for students today on May Day at 6 p.m. The statue in the market square in Helsinki will be painted by representatives of the University of Helsinki Student Union (HYY).

The May Day program at the Market Square began at four in the afternoon with music. Sinebrychoff’s brewing horses bring Manta’s Law to the scene at half past five. Deputy Mayor of Helsinki Nasima Razmyar gives a city May Day greeting at 5.30 p.m.

Before varnishing, the statue is washed. According to the student union’s May Day program, Manta will also receive a “vaccination” before a student hat is printed on its head.

The city of Helsinki has prepared for the celebration of May Day by bringing a couple of hundred toilets, more than 30 urinals, garbage cans, open pallets, sparkling wine collection trays and tin barrels to the waste area.

The city’s website reminds us that labor disputes in the municipal sector can affect the clean-up of the traces of May Day.

A group of female students waited for Havis Amanda to be lacquered on the roof of the tram stop at the Market Square.

Read more: For months, a small insider has been preparing a ritual to which the May Day of Helsinki will culminate – the spectacle will forget the memories of the “remote Mayors”.

Present May Day weekend is the busiest year for Helsinki police.

The police are employed by traditional May Day events, demonstrations and general law enforcement. The most resources have been set aside to maintain order.

“The most significant of the traditional May Day events is Manta’s varnishing [lauantaina] at 6 p.m., from where the city’s May Day celebrations begin, ”the chief commissioner Jere Roimu says.

As late as half past five, the Helsinki Police Command Center was told that the city was “peaceful from a police point of view,” but people had begun to gather in the Esplanade Park. More crowds are expected on the scene as the lawn time approaches.

“The procession of students will soon arrive at Havis Amanda,” the center said. The procession set off from Rautatienkau after four.

Accompanying the May Day in the Esplanadi Park in Helsinki.

May Day the biggest single event is the traditional labor force parade.

“It’s not a demonstration, it’s a traditional march that will take place tomorrow. Otherwise, Convoy had to continue on a small scale tomorrow. “

Police Command said at half past five on Saturday the march went very small.

“No significant demonstrations to date have been reported to police. The anti-war demonstration in Ukraine, which is almost daily, is likely to continue on a small scale in the city center, ”Roimu said on Saturday morning.

The weekend According to Roimu, the events are traditional May Day events and general celebrations in the city.

“The police are now preparing for them, especially during the weekend. Maintaining public order and safety is a clear priority and a basic task for the police during the May Day weekend, ”says Roimu.

Police patrols are most active in the downtown area, in Kaivopuisto and on the beaches, where young people in particular gather to celebrate.

The corona epidemic has silenced the celebration of labor in the past couple of years. The police are therefore prepared for the fact that this year the guardsmen will be on the move in the same way as before the epidemic.

“The assumption is that we now see the traditional May Day after a couple of years of silence. Restrictions have been removed, restaurants are crowded and the weather is moderately good. May Day expenses will certainly attract a lot of people to the city. ”

Police are also expecting a lively May Day for alert missions.

“Unfortunately, the traditional beatings, petty noises and disruptive behavior are sure to cause us several dozen tasks during the evening,” Roimu says.

Police remind warriors to take care of their friends and parents to stay on the map of the movements of their minor children.

Also the rescue services have advised the partygoers on the safest possible day of rest.

For example, the Western Uusimaa Rescue Department reminded in its suite that there are no disposable grills or other incandescent waste.